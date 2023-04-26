Profund Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.24). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading

