Profund Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5 Trading Down 2.5 %

F5 stock opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $202.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

