Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.56. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.