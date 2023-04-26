Profund Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 over the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.