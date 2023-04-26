Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39.
Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.