Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.