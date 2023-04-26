Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,196 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,196 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

