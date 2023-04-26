Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

