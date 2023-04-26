Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,060,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

