Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $445,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,075.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,589 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.2 %

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Shares of CYTK opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

