Profund Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

