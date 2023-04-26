Profund Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Science Applications International by 162.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

