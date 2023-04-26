Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 1,857 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $81,320.40.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00.
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00.
Progyny Price Performance
PGNY stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 725,232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
