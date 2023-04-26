Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 1,857 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $81,320.40.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00.

PGNY stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 725,232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

