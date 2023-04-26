ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day moving average is $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,831 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,201. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

