ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

