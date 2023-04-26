ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 733 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.62. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

