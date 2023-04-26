ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

