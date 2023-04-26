ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $115.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

