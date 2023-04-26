ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,121,000 after purchasing an additional 236,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,529 shares of company stock worth $7,732,591. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $90.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

