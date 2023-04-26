ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,146 shares of company stock worth $770,822. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

