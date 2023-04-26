ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $22,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 83,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $240.70 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.