ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

