ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $709.52 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $728.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $687.70 and its 200 day moving average is $613.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.