ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.2 %

EME opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.