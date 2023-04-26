ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of CMC opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

