ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 14,757 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

VLY opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.