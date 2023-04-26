ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.