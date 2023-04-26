ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $273.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

