ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.0 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

