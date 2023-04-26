ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $202.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.82.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

