ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Down 3.6 %

NVR opened at $5,754.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,417.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,900.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

