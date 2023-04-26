ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNY opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

