ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

