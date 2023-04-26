ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.71. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

