PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $2,507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,834,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,982,218.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

