Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

