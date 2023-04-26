Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 114 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $312.70 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

