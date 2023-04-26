Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 848 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

