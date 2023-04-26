Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masco by 28.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 121,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

