Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.