Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

