Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 9,728 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

