Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

