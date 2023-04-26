Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $259.41 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $265.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.85.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.33.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

