Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 622,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $323.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.90.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.95.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

