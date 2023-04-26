Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,911 shares of company stock worth $6,752,290. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

