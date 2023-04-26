Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after acquiring an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

