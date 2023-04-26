Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 179,629 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

In other Butterfly Network news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,404 shares of company stock valued at $91,917. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

