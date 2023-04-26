Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.68, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.