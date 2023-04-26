Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after buying an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

