Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,992.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,734,116 shares of company stock worth $39,324,451 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

